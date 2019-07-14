BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Contrasting side by side

Both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Puyi Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Puyi Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.47% and 0%. About 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
|Puyi Inc.
|2.3%
|2.3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.24%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 9.13% stronger performance while Puyi Inc. has -8.24% weaker performance.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust beats Puyi Inc.
