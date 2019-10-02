BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Comparison side by side

Both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 0.72 19.94M 0.96 43.83

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and PJT Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and PJT Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 48,210,831.72% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and PJT Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PJT Partners Inc.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 6.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 58.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Competitively, 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PJT Partners Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.