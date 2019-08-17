BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.