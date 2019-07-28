BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Comparison side by side

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.73 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Insight Select Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.47% and 42.51%. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Insight Select Income Fund.