BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Comparison side by side

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.73
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Insight Select Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.47% and 42.51%. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|-2.21%
|1.34%
|2.87%
|6.62%
|2.32%
|9.07%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Insight Select Income Fund.
