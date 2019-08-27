BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Contrasting side by side

Both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.19%. Comparatively, 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust was more bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.