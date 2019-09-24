BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.47% and 42.45%. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share held by insiders are 0.19%. Competitively, 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.