BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 10.73 N/A -0.54 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackLine Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackLine Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

BlackLine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackLine Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 4 2.67

$59.5 is BlackLine Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 20.37%. Competitively StoneCo Ltd. has a consensus target price of $33.5, with potential downside of -2.13%. Based on the data delivered earlier, BlackLine Inc. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are BlackLine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, StoneCo Ltd. has 26.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year BlackLine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats BlackLine Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.