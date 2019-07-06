BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

We are comparing BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 48 11.24 N/A -0.54 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 179 22.59 N/A 2.45 83.39

Demonstrates BlackLine Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BlackLine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paycom Software Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. BlackLine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BlackLine Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

BlackLine Inc. has an average price target of $57, and a 15.06% upside potential. Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc.’s average price target is $193.2, while its potential downside is -19.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BlackLine Inc. seems more appealing than Paycom Software Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackLine Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 77.8% respectively. About 0.5% of BlackLine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has weaker performance than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.