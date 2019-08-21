BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Since BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 49 11.13 N/A -0.54 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackLine Inc. and Materialise NV.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackLine Inc. and Materialise NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BlackLine Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Materialise NV’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Materialise NV can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackLine Inc. and Materialise NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

BlackLine Inc.’s upside potential is 16.01% at a $59.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Materialise NV’s potential upside is 2.63% and its consensus target price is $19.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BlackLine Inc. is looking more favorable than Materialise NV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares and 22.6% of Materialise NV shares. About 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has 8.91% stronger performance while Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Materialise NV beats BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.