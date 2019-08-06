BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 49 11.75 N/A -0.54 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 82 7.17 N/A 2.18 36.86

Demonstrates BlackLine Inc. and Fortinet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackLine Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Fortinet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BlackLine Inc. and Fortinet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 3 2 2.33

The consensus target price of BlackLine Inc. is $59.5, with potential upside of 9.38%. On the other hand, Fortinet Inc.’s potential upside is 5.70% and its consensus target price is $86.83. The results provided earlier shows that BlackLine Inc. appears more favorable than Fortinet Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackLine Inc. and Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 76.4% respectively. BlackLine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Fortinet Inc. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03%

For the past year BlackLine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortinet Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats BlackLine Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.