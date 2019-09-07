BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 10.91 N/A -0.54 0.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 38 5.21 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackLine Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackLine Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -67.1% -22.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Forescout Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. BlackLine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BlackLine Inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forescout Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackLine Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.82% and an $59.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares and 80.1% of Forescout Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of BlackLine Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Forescout Technologies Inc. -5.85% 8.57% -9.32% 25.12% 8.98% 43.75%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has weaker performance than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.