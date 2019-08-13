BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

This is a contrast between BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 49 11.40 N/A -0.54 0.00 Elastic N.V. 85 24.20 N/A -1.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackLine Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BlackLine Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BlackLine Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Elastic N.V. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BlackLine Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

$59.5 is BlackLine Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 13.27%. Competitively Elastic N.V. has a consensus price target of $103.8, with potential upside of 19.43%. The results provided earlier shows that Elastic N.V. appears more favorable than BlackLine Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackLine Inc. and Elastic N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 61.5%. Insiders held roughly 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12.2% are Elastic N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year BlackLine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Elastic N.V. beats BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.