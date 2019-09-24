BlackLine Inc. (BL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 10.32 N/A -0.54 0.00 Cision Ltd. 11 1.49 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackLine Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BlackLine Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cision Ltd. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. BlackLine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackLine Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

BlackLine Inc. has a 25.11% upside potential and an average price target of $59.5. Meanwhile, Cision Ltd.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 88.43%. Based on the results given earlier, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than BlackLine Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackLine Inc. and Cision Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 54.4%. About 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cision Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.