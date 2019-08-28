BlackLine Inc. (BL) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Comparing side by side

We are comparing BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 10.96 N/A -0.54 0.00 Zuora Inc. 19 6.27 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackLine Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackLine Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

BlackLine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Zuora Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BlackLine Inc. and Zuora Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackLine Inc. has a 17.82% upside potential and an average price target of $59.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares and 55.5% of Zuora Inc. shares. About 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zuora Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has 8.91% stronger performance while Zuora Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance.

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zuora Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.