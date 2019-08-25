BlackLine Inc. (BL) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 10.86 N/A -0.54 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackLine Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackLine Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BlackLine Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackLine Inc. has a 18.98% upside potential and an average price target of $59.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry Inc. has 38.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has weaker performance than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.