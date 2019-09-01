BlackLine Inc. (BL) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Comparing side by side

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 10.85 N/A -0.54 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.24 N/A 1.16 37.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackLine Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackLine Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BlackLine Inc. Its rival Progress Software Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. BlackLine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackLine Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$59.5 is BlackLine Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 16.83%. Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 29.70%. Based on the data given earlier, Progress Software Corporation is looking more favorable than BlackLine Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackLine Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year BlackLine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Progress Software Corporation beats BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.