BlackLine Inc. (BL) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 10.82 N/A -0.54 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 177 11.64 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackLine Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackLine Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival HubSpot Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. HubSpot Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackLine Inc. and HubSpot Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

BlackLine Inc. has a consensus price target of $59.5, and a 19.38% upside potential. Meanwhile, HubSpot Inc.’s consensus price target is $205, while its potential upside is 26.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that HubSpot Inc. looks more robust than BlackLine Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares and 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares. BlackLine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, HubSpot Inc. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has weaker performance than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats BlackLine Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.