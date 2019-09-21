BlackLine Inc. (BL) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 50 10.55 N/A -0.54 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 9 3.89 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackLine Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackLine Inc. and Cloudera Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BlackLine Inc. Its rival Cloudera Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Cloudera Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BlackLine Inc. and Cloudera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

BlackLine Inc.’s upside potential is 22.38% at a $59.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Cloudera Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 22.09%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BlackLine Inc. seems more appealing than Cloudera Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares and 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares. 1% are BlackLine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Cloudera Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. has 8.91% stronger performance while Cloudera Inc. has -45.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BlackLine Inc. beats Cloudera Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.