Blackhill Capital Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stake by $963,000; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Has Cut by $6.93 Million as Stock Value Declined

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 57.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 147,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 108,996 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 256,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 76,322 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30 million, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 251,444 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.09M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $91.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 89,800 shares to 92,000 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (Call) (NYSE:MRO) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CVLT).