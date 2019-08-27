Blackhill Capital Stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Lowered by $898,227 as Shares Declined; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Westwood Management Has Raised Stake by $2.62 Million

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 156,057 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25M, down from 163,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 83,705 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – PANEL VOTES 5-10 AGAINST LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE APPROVAL; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 24/04/2018 – LLY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD MANDATE PASS-THROUGH REBATES; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q EPS $1.16; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 169,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.95M, up from 155,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $167.92. About 626,189 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,828 shares to 188,452 shares, valued at $16.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Gru Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,200 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd accumulated 2,618 shares or 0.02% of the stock. E&G Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.13% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,693 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank owns 888 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Poplar Forest owns 409,199 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Co invested in 0.74% or 59,227 shares. Ironwood Llc invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv reported 38,120 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 0.04% or 36,937 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.25% or 4,839 shares. 255,951 are held by M&T Natl Bank. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,847 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Communication invested in 3.3% or 19.94 million shares.