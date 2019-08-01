Blackhill Capital Stake in Abbvie Com (ABBV) Has Boosted by $768,000; North Run Capital LP Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Lowered as Market Value Rose

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 1.68M shares traded or 72.79% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 11.05 million shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability reported 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Diversified Trust stated it has 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 10,715 were reported by Lafayette. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 430,695 shares. Amer Ins Com Tx holds 0.59% or 139,990 shares. 2,593 are owned by Portland Global Limited Liability Co. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Co has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hills Retail Bank And Tru Communication has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Qci Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Novare Ltd reported 57,140 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.01% or 2,899 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5.73M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares owns 26,209 shares. Amg Tru Retail Bank reported 82,571 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 0.26% or 12,752 shares.

