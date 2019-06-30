Blackhill Capital Position in Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Upped by $597,700; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder American Economic Planning Group Boosted Its Holding

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 15.05M shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 224,559 shares to 12,480 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 146,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,457 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 25.11M shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id stated it has 6,753 shares. Private Mngmt Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sage Fin Group owns 203 shares. Fundx Investment Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 2,653 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bank reported 1.21% stake. Jackson Wealth Limited stated it has 39,108 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh reported 14,906 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & Inc has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 44,043 were accumulated by Greenwood Gearhart. Lathrop Mgmt holds 0.39% or 6,946 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co holds 542,985 shares. Caprock Group holds 53,346 shares. Boston & Mgmt Inc invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Now the Best Time to Own Qualcomm Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cook doesn’t see China targeting Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Stock: Risks And Returns Are Out Of Line – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Handicapping the Q2 2019 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.