Blackhill Capital Lowered Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by $427,700; As Vf (VFC) Share Value Declined, Argent Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake by $351,310

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 8,190 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.00M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39 million shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 4,295 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 9,223 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 0.37% stake. Godsey & Gibb Associates invested 2.7% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The Ohio-based Bartlett And Limited Liability Co has invested 0.9% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cleararc Cap has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Benjamin F Edwards And owns 22,360 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 3.98% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Da Davidson And owns 420,515 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. 3,670 were reported by Community Retail Bank Of Raymore. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa holds 0.02% or 2,667 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0.07% stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 9,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 17,926 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 19,351 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. The insider Holtz Curtis A. sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14 million.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 1,224 shares to 25,388 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VT) by 8,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEMG).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

