Blackhill Capital Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding by $427,700 as Market Valuation Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile While Moab Capital Partners Raised Its Stake

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 67,774 shares to 96,050 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,175 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 98 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.08% or 109,699 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 50 shares. 256 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Creative Planning stated it has 7,639 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 21,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 168,643 shares. Pentwater Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.07% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 3,803 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 202,896 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,083 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.72% or 11,839 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cwm Ltd Co has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 192 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boussard Gavaudan Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 18,908 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.28% stake. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Greenwood Associates Ltd Liability reported 1.79% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Naples Advsrs Lc accumulated 22,132 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,470 shares. Stifel Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). M&T Bancorporation Corporation reported 1.20M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Bennicas & Associate owns 29,175 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc accumulated 0.13% or 3,990 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us reported 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Icon Advisers Inc Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 41,008 shares. Granite Inv Partners stated it has 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).