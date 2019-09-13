Blackhill Capital Lifted Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by $963,000 as Stock Declined; Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $383,756 as Share Price Rose

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 8.78M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 1,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 123,765 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.50 million, down from 125,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd reported 103,662 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors invested in 0.1% or 66,900 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.07% or 91,273 shares. Terril Brothers reported 464,354 shares. Moreover, Founders Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,612 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 7,138 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Sit has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ancora Advsrs Lc invested in 46,472 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 6,931 shares stake. Bender Robert & Associates holds 0.23% or 10,832 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ftb Advsrs reported 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ghp Inv Advisors invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nuwave Mngmt Lc invested in 138 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Large Option Traders Selling Apple Calls Following G-7 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: TRV, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $495.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 2,650 shares to 8,572 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).