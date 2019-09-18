Blackhill Capital Lifted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stake by $963,000; Shannon River Fund Management Cut Its Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $8.10 Million as Share Price Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58M, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $150.69. About 468,982 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 2.68 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:45 PM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 91.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 55,638 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 53,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 86,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 1.31 million shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 5,498 shares. Arrow Finance Corporation owns 100 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc owns 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,954 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 7,618 shares. Moreover, Dsam (London) Limited has 1.51% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 74,690 shares. Drexel Morgan accumulated 2,608 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Burney invested in 19,202 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 136,061 shares. Finemark National Bank & Tru owns 51,769 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 113,723 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Caprock Grp accumulated 2,135 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich Berg holds 0.06% or 24,780 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,633 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr invested in 0.1% or 12,305 shares. Baupost Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company Ma owns 5.34% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13.00 million shares. Dean Inv Associates Lc has 113,145 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 28,859 shares. Eastern Retail Bank owns 8,836 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,000 shares. Cardinal holds 12,800 shares. 76,176 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cleararc invested in 0.3% or 22,235 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Limited Com invested 2.7% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

