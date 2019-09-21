Blackhill Capital Increased Its Position in Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) by $1.70 Million; Cme Group (CME) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 566,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84M, up from 481,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 10.18 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 40,688 shares to 959,530 shares, valued at $79.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada owns 1,161 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 145,023 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 91,165 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 1.26% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Brinker invested in 8,646 shares. Park Avenue Limited Co holds 8,110 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Advsrs Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 7,825 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Management Limited has invested 4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mawer Inv Mgmt Limited holds 694,807 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Whitnell Company holds 0.19% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. 7,834 are held by Ghp Advsrs. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 0.65% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 31,725 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 902,802 shares. Bartlett And Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $575.81 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.