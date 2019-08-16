Blackhill Capital Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Cut by $427,700; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $683,865

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 8.36 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 52,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, down from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $273.31. About 1.57 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.89 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Serv owns 2,622 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 356,846 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.03% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Com has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 8,808 were reported by At Bankshares. Pacific Invest Mgmt Company holds 0.11% or 10,840 shares. First National Com stated it has 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Argyle Cap Management invested 1.47% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 108,803 shares. Windward Capital Ca holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 37,860 shares. Laurion Ltd Partnership owns 32,133 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust owns 143,150 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fin holds 192,080 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 230,926 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 86,527 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 234 shares in its portfolio. Fosun International Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Osborne Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 38,632 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 16,452 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability invested in 2,184 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 0.22% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Financial In holds 0.32% or 1,568 shares in its portfolio. L S Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 16,993 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 3,023 shares. The France-based Cap Fund Management has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aviance Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.66% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 981 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Putnam Fl Invest Management owns 36,058 shares.