Blackhill Capital Has Upped By $963,000 Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Position; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Raised Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Position By $1.35 Million

Blackhill Capital Inc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackhill Capital Inc acquired 21,400 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Blackhill Capital Inc holds 447,545 shares with $20.30M value, up from 426,145 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com now has $82.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp acquired 150,000 shares as Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD)’s stock rose 55.42%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 900,000 shares with $8.24M value, up from 750,000 last quarter. Diebold Nxdf Inc now has $945.51M valuation. It closed at $12.32 lastly. It is down 27.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 1.34M shares to 2.83 million valued at $64.12M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Peabody Energy Corp New stake by 560,440 shares and now owns 280,134 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DEADLINE ALERT – Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diebold gets a bullish start – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:DBD Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 3, 2019 in Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ DBD – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% or 6,637 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 495,620 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 51,981 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 1,500 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 196 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% or 974,576 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 169,022 shares. 5,714 were reported by Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,937 shares. Nomura holds 0% or 60,471 shares. D E Shaw And has 1.11 million shares. American Gp, a New York-based fund reported 57,557 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity. On Thursday, June 13 GREENFIELD GARY G bought $45,658 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 5,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.68% above currents $50.52 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 3. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained the shares of BMY in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.