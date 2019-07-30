Blackhill Capital Has Upped By $768,000 Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake; Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Sentiment Is 1.07

Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 101 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 94 trimmed and sold holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 63.73 million shares, up from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Silicon Laboratories Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 66 Increased: 72 New Position: 29.

Blackhill Capital Inc increased Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blackhill Capital Inc acquired 9,600 shares as Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Blackhill Capital Inc holds 186,770 shares with $15.05M value, up from 177,170 last quarter. Abbvie Inc Com now has $99.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 9.99 million shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14M for 49.46 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. for 51,400 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 746,067 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 1.51% invested in the company for 258,630 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 325,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.74. About 383,477 shares traded or 31.59% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGT, VAR, SLAB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Silicon Laboratories’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shareholders Feel About Its 115% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal analog intensive integrated circuits in the United States, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; and wireless connectivity devices comprising a range of integrated and low power transceivers, as well as sensor products, including optical and relative humidity/temperature sensors. It has a 155.05 P/E ratio. It also provides broadcast products, including TV tuners and demodulators, and automotive radio tuners, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Q2 sales flat; Humira sales down 6%; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Llc Ca invested 1.9% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 0.63% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fjarde Ap holds 459,436 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 35,296 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,210 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,592 shares. Dillon And Assoc Inc has 1.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 49,546 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New England Rech & Inc owns 8,159 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 37,944 shares. Amer Asset Inc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 38,626 shares. Agf Invs America reported 35,207 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 1.18M shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.