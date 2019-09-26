Blackhill Capital Has Trimmed Its Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $394,000 as Share Price Rose; Blackrock Increases Position in Blackbaud (BLKB)

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 68,457 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.55M, down from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 95,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 5.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $476.37M, up from 5.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 103,155 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.05 million shares or 0.88% more from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Domini Impact Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 3.16% or 2,732 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 11,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 242,277 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Limited Com has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 150 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 2.88% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 795,024 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.41% or 25,255 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Swiss Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 90,353 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 2,622 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 2,579 are held by M&T Bank. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 9,000 shares. Eulav Asset Management has 15,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 9,219 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 3.18M shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 828,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

