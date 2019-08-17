Blackhill Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by $427,700 as Share Value Declined; As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Akre Capital Management Boosted by $23.52 Million Its Position

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W And stated it has 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.1% stake. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt reported 387,230 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 44,886 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 102,400 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 151,302 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Llc reported 0.26% stake. 3,162 were accumulated by Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Whittier Trust stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 49,504 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division owns 302 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.