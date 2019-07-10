Blackhill Capital Has Lifted Its Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV) as Share Price Declined; Pnc Financial Services Group Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Has Decreased by $2.82 Million as Stock Declined

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 33,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,929 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68 million, down from 505,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.05 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 4.00M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 36,728 shares to 841,813 shares, valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 65,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.60 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invs Ny accumulated 896,452 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Conning Inc reported 73,388 shares stake. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 72,238 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 4,469 shares. Lipe Dalton has 2.17% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 35,045 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 52,024 shares. Hexavest has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kempen Cap Management Nv has 2.14% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Strs Ohio reported 140,083 shares. Moore Mngmt LP holds 0.31% or 120,000 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 184 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,550 shares. Beech Hill reported 43,596 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26.

