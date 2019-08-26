Blackhill Capital Has Increased Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stake by $597,700 as Market Value Rose; Commscope Holding Co (COMM) Shares Declined While Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Position

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.06 million, down from 4.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 361,520 shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 1.49M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Declare Dividends of $0.80 Per Common Share; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – ACTION BY FERC SHOULD NOT AFFECT NEGOTIATED RATE CONTRACTS & WILL NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT ASSETS THAT ARE CURRENT CASH TAXPAYERS; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 15,609 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 1.20M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New South Cap Mngmt accumulated 14,951 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 6.63 million shares. Texas-based Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 1.21% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Comerica Bancshares reported 392,030 shares. Cibc World Corp invested in 1.12M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Miles Cap has 81,249 shares. Central Comml Bank Trust Communications, Kentucky-based fund reported 213 shares. Kistler has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Private Trust Na stated it has 27,892 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.50M shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $507.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.49M shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CommScope (COMM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CommScope Gets Favorable Ruling in Dali Wireless Patent Case – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.