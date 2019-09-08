Blackhill Capital Has Increased Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding; As Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Boosted by $237.75 Million Its Holding

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 258,544 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 38,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Financial Bank owns 885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 3,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stonehill Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35.07% or 6.54M shares. Exane Derivatives has 5,574 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested in 7,703 shares. Motco holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 11.84M shares. Jet Capital Lp owns 1.75 million shares. Abrams Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 12.5% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Force Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.42% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 10,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). North Carolina-based Carroll Assoc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (NYSE:M) by 2.00M shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $72.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.