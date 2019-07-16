Blackhill Capital Has Boosted Position in Abbvie Com (ABBV) as Stock Value Declined; Altavista Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Cvs (CVS) by $350,754 as Shares Declined

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.42. About 4.24 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 8.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 77,143 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.41% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP has 1.37 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 4,051 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,592 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 20,088 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Gibraltar Mngmt owns 32,393 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 19,715 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,697 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Company owns 2,925 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.51M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 945,130 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 3,813 shares. 75,141 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6,387 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares to 16,356 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdrr Gold Shares (GLD).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.