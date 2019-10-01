Blackhill Capital Has Boosted Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Position; Proofpoint (PFPT) SI Increased By 25.64%

Blackhill Capital Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) stake by 17.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackhill Capital Inc acquired 85,000 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Blackhill Capital Inc holds 566,849 shares with $11.84M value, up from 481,849 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com now has $46.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 1.79 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) had an increase of 25.64% in short interest. PFPT’s SI was 1.04 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 25.64% from 829,100 shares previously. With 534,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s short sellers to cover PFPT’s short positions. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 389,127 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.

Among 3 analysts covering Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Proofpoint has $14700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $135.50’s average target is 2.65% above currents $132 stock price. Proofpoint had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Proofpoint, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $2200 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 10.13% above currents $20.43 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.