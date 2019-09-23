Blackhill Capital Decreased Williams Sonoma Com (WSM) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc Com (WSM) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 4.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261.87 million, down from 4.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 691,584 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 22,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 114,740 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, down from 137,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 1.18 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 640,031 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has 3,850 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 7,390 shares. 141,675 were accumulated by Mcrae Cap Mngmt. Advisors Ltd stated it has 217,159 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Southeast Asset Advsrs owns 6,595 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 293 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 46,313 shares. Select Equity Gru Limited Partnership reported 812,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Shufro Rose And Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). First Mercantile holds 0% or 530 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $77.24 million for 17.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81M for 11.25 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Increased An Energizing 117% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KBW lowers estimates on E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “E*TRADE to Host Online Options Forum – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, ETFC, NEE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.