Blackhill Capital Decreased Position in Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) as Market Valuation Rose; As Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Shares Rose, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Raised Stake by $2.29 Million

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 76.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 95,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 219,648 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, up from 124,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 506,300 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 279,766 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75M, down from 335,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 920,545 shares to 190,046 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 51,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,044 shares, and cut its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 0.15% stake. Returns Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 406,966 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Amer Gru reported 6,203 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Pnc Fin Svcs Incorporated holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. 8,254 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 15,021 shares. Raging Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,147 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 43,656 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26,832 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 34,506 shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02M for 34.80 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Plc has 52,000 shares. 3,800 are held by Harvest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Lc has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pictet North America Advsr Sa stated it has 0.15% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sonata Group, a Washington-based fund reported 1,809 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 3.60 million shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.43% or 97,504 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank owns 66,901 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Limited holds 0.1% or 129,266 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 2.57 million shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 52,160 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur, a Illinois-based fund reported 19.12 million shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Scotia Capital reported 62,271 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 2,104 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.