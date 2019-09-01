Blackhill Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV); As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shares Declined, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lifted Stake by $540,000

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 493,456 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 29,097 shares. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 687,903 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 50,150 shares. Hwg LP owns 3,262 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 32,165 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. American International Gp Inc reported 210,500 shares stake. Principal Gp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 353,920 shares. Sei Invs Communication reported 1,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 67,489 shares. Profund Lc accumulated 9,307 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc accumulated 73,078 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 1.14M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta holds 14,269 shares. 3,000 were reported by Strs Ohio.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming posts growth across regions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,393 are held by Gibraltar Cap Inc. Roberts Glore & Company Il reported 1.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Garland Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Washington Trust Commercial Bank has invested 1.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capstone Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.43% or 75,150 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lord Abbett & Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj holds 4.6% or 74,864 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has 0.87% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 25,357 are held by Homrich Berg. Whitnell holds 1.44% or 46,510 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1,634 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 1.59% or 8.00M shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.