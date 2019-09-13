BlackBerry Limited (BB)’s Financial Results Comparing With EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 8 4.35 N/A 0.19 38.02 EchoStar Corporation 33 1.52 N/A -0.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1% EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

BlackBerry Limited’s current beta is 1.77 and it happens to be 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EchoStar Corporation’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

BlackBerry Limited has a 28.21% upside potential and an average target price of $9.5. EchoStar Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $61 consensus target price and a 53.00% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that EchoStar Corporation seems more appealing than BlackBerry Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackBerry Limited and EchoStar Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 96.4%. About 11.2% of BlackBerry Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than EchoStar Corporation.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.