BlackBerry Limited (BB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

As Communication Equipment companies, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 8 4.38 N/A 0.19 38.02 Digi International Inc. 13 1.50 N/A 0.44 29.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BlackBerry Limited and Digi International Inc. Digi International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry Limited. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. BlackBerry Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Digi International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

BlackBerry Limited is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Competitively, Digi International Inc.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

BlackBerry Limited and Digi International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackBerry Limited has a consensus target price of $9, and a 19.36% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackBerry Limited and Digi International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 85.4%. BlackBerry Limited’s share owned by insiders are 11.2%. Comparatively, 1.2% are Digi International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited has weaker performance than Digi International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Digi International Inc. beats BlackBerry Limited.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.