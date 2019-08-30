BlackBerry Limited (BB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 8 4.08 N/A 0.19 38.02 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.39 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackBerry Limited and ClearOne Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BlackBerry Limited and ClearOne Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Volatility & Risk

BlackBerry Limited is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.77. ClearOne Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.01 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackBerry Limited and ClearOne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackBerry Limited’s upside potential is 36.49% at a $9.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of BlackBerry Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.3% of ClearOne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% are BlackBerry Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ClearOne Inc. has 49.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited was less bullish than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

BlackBerry Limited beats ClearOne Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.