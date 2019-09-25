BlackBerry Limited (BB)’s Financial Results Comparing With B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 8 3.12 N/A 0.19 38.02 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.29 N/A 0.26 10.91

Table 1 highlights BlackBerry Limited and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry Limited. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. BlackBerry Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.77 beta means BlackBerry Limited’s volatility is 77.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Analyst Ratings

BlackBerry Limited and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 1 0 2.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackBerry Limited’s upside potential is 62.16% at a $9 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackBerry Limited and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 56.6% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders owned 11.2% of BlackBerry Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Summary

BlackBerry Limited beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.