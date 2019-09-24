BlackBerry Limited (BB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

As Communication Equipment businesses, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 8 4.38 N/A 0.19 38.02 ADTRAN Inc. 14 0.95 N/A 0.02 462.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackBerry Limited and ADTRAN Inc. ADTRAN Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to BlackBerry Limited. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BlackBerry Limited’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackBerry Limited and ADTRAN Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Risk and Volatility

BlackBerry Limited has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ADTRAN Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BlackBerry Limited and ADTRAN Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 1 0 2.00 ADTRAN Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackBerry Limited’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 19.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackBerry Limited and ADTRAN Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.6% and 94.5% respectively. BlackBerry Limited’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited was less bullish than ADTRAN Inc.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.