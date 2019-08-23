BlackBerry Limited (BB) Reaches $6.99 After 5.00% Up Move; Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc has $27 highest and $17 lowest target. $21’s average target is -16.03% below currents $25.01 stock price. Rent-A-Center Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Sell”. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. See Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $25 New Target: $27 Upgrade

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Sell New Target: $19 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

The stock of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 1.84M shares traded. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has declined 24.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BB News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY CEO JOHN CHEN SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 28/03/2018 – Blackberry Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-lnovia snags CFOs from Google, BlackBerry to lead growth fund- The Globe and mail; 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY REPORTS RECORD SOFTWARE AND SERVICES REVENUE IN FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY LTD BB.TO – BLACKBERRY WILL LICENSE ITS QNX AND CERTICOM TECHNOLOGY TO JAGUAR LAND ROVER; 06/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY LTD – QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 76 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY CEO ON AUTONOMOUS CAR TECHNOLOGY SAYS THERE IS STILL A LOT OF TECHNOLOGY THAT NEEDS TO BE PUT TOGETHER – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 06/03/2018 $BB.CA, FB: Blackberry files patent infringement against $FB – ! $BB.CA $FBThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.83B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $7.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BB worth $191.50M more.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 38.6 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Rent-A-Center (RCII) Keep Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 198,717 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 29,362 shares. 27,810 are owned by Los Angeles Management And Equity Research. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. 80 are owned by Parkside Bancorp And Tru. Numerixs Technology Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Prudential Fincl invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 257,366 shares. Signia Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 155,241 shares. Loomis Sayles And L P has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 243 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 6,111 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 907,219 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Management Company holds 0.01% or 22,438 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 66,140 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 33,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to report earnings on September, 27. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by BlackBerry Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macquarie starts BlackBerry at Neutral – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spree Capital Advisers – BlackBerry – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackBerry Might Need Another Name Change – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BlackBerry (BB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry Advances Real-Time Adaptive Security and Artificial Intelligence With BlackBerry® Intelligent Security – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BlackBerry has $10 highest and $900 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 35.91% above currents $6.99 stock price. BlackBerry had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BB in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BB in report on Thursday, June 27 with “Hold” rating.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services firm in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees . It has a 46.57 P/E ratio. The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.