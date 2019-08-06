BlackBerry Limited (BB) Reaches $6.90 After 9.00% Up Move; Financial Federal (FIF)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

The stock of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 1.11 million shares traded. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has declined 24.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BB News: 22/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY CEO JOHN CHEN SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/04/2018 – Worries over intellectual property rights for U.S. businesses in China will eventually be a non-issue, BlackBerry CEO John Chen said; 28/03/2018 – BlackBerry Continues to Grow Services Revenue — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY LTD QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $233 MLN VS $286 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry Furthers its Leadership in Securing the Enterprise of Things; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry Launching Features to Provide Secure Desktop Experience on Mobile Devices; 06/03/2018 – CBC News Alerts: BREAKING: Reuters reports Blackberry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and; 15/03/2018 – BlackBerry: No Change to Chen’s Base Salary, Short-Term Cash Incentive, Benefits; 15/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & JOHN CHEN AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSIONThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.86B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $7.52 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BB worth $347.04M more.

Financial Federal Corp (FIF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 20 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 16 reduced and sold their equity positions in Financial Federal Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.61 million shares, down from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Financial Federal Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Among 2 analysts covering BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BlackBerry had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Analysts await BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to report earnings on September, 27. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by BlackBerry Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services firm in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.86 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees . It has a 46 P/E ratio. The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund for 62,290 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 415,143 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.28% invested in the company for 48,464 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,951 shares.

