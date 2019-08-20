BlackBerry Limited (BB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Communication Equipment company, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of BlackBerry Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BlackBerry Limited has 11.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have BlackBerry Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.60% 3.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing BlackBerry Limited and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited N/A 8 38.02 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

BlackBerry Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BlackBerry Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

$10.67 is the consensus target price of BlackBerry Limited, with a potential upside of 53.30%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 72.78%. Based on the results shown earlier, BlackBerry Limited is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackBerry Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

BlackBerry Limited is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.77. Competitively, BlackBerry Limited’s peers are 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

BlackBerry Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BlackBerry Limited’s competitors beat BlackBerry Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.