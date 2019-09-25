BlackBerry (BB) Investors: Morgan Stanley Reconfirms “Equal-Weight” Rating, Sees $7.0000/Share; CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. SPONSORED ADR COLUM (CMTOY) Sellers Increased By 66.67% Their Shorts

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its stock rating noted as “Equal-Weight” by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $7.0000 target price on the $3.01 billion market cap company or 27.04% upside potential. This was revealed in analysts report on 25 September.

Analysts await BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to report earnings on September, 27. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by BlackBerry Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 2.85 million shares traded. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has declined 24.74% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BB News: 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C; 04/05/2018 – Blackberry CEO: This safety plan would ‘defeat the purpose’ of self-driving cars; 28/03/2018 – BlackBerry 4Q Software and Services Rev $212; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging; 22/03/2018 – BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover EVs; 28/03/2018 – BlackBerry 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 28/03/2018 – BlackBerry Continues to Grow Services Revenue — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services firm in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees . It has a 36.77 P/E ratio. The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.