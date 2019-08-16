BlackBerry (BB) Gets Macquarie Civerage; Shorts at NOMURA HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (NRSCF) Raised By 16.84%

New York: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) coverage was started with a Neutral rating by professional analysts at Macquarie. This was issued in a research note on 16 August.

NOMURA HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRSCF) had an increase of 16.84% in short interest. NRSCF’s SI was 11.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.84% from 9.55M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 37211 days are for NOMURA HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRSCF)’s short sellers to cover NRSCF’s short positions. It closed at $3.53 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BlackBerry Advances Real-Time Adaptive Security and Artificial Intelligence With BlackBerry® Intelligent Security – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackBerry Might Need Another Name Change – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spree Capital Advisers – BlackBerry – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackBerry Turnaround Needs More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry Appoints SYNNEX Corporation as new American Distributor to Manage and Drive Partner Ecosystem Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 2.55M shares traded. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has declined 24.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BB News: 15/03/2018 – BlackBerry extends CEO John Chen contract to 2023; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 16/03/2018 – Phantom Secure, a company that sells modified BlackBerry and Samsung phones, has been accused of “knowingly” selling products to drug gangs in order to help them evade law enforcement; 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY LTD – QTRLY TOTAL NON-GAAP SOFTWARE AND SERVICES REVENUE OF $218 MLN; 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY: VALUATIONS ARE HIGH BUT M&A IS STILL PRIORITY; 16/04/2018 – ‘Somebody should make’ a new BlackBerry-like phone, says BlackBerry CEO John Chen Not him. But somebody; 28/03/2018 – BlackBerry posts smaller loss; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 28/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY LTD – NON-GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE FOR FISCAL 2019

Analysts await BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to report earnings on September, 27. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by BlackBerry Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BlackBerry has $10 highest and $900 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 42.22% above currents $6.68 stock price. BlackBerry had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services firm in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees . It has a 44.53 P/E ratio. The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools.

Another recent and important Nomura Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRSCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Nihon M&A Center: A Boring Business With Shining Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019.